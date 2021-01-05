Promising Rapper Brings Awareness to Mental Health with Single “Won’t Change”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Up and coming music artist, XavierTheRapper is excited to announce his single titled "Won't Change" has gained traction amongst listeners online from all over the world as it identifies his personal contentions with mental health. With currently over 30,000 streams on his YouTube channel, there is no denying the real value of Xavier's musical talents and promise within the music industry.
"Won't Change" is a powerful musical piece that takes the listener into the depths of Xavier’s darkest thoughts as he reflects back on the years of his life that he can’t change. The original, poetic lyrics depict the rapper’s struggles with loneliness and feelings of being unworthy of love as he battles and addresses instances of his depression. “Won’t Change” empowers youth who are suffering in silence behind disingenuous smiles to persuade them to begin speaking out about their mental health. In a society tainted by the unrealistic expectations fueled by social media, this song perfectly captures the accomplishments that become possible when you continue to fight through another day. XavierTheRapper is a breath of fresh air in the music industry. There is no denying that he will achieve greatness as he breaks through the stigma surrounding intimate topics.
When asked what motivated him to write and self-produce his single, “Won’t Change,” XavierTheRapper, vocalized that he has “long battled with depression that is related to traumatic experiences in my childhood and early adolescence, including my diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis. Writing my own lyrics and creating music serves as an outlet for me to positively deal with the darkest parts of who I am. It’s extremely easy for people to mask their true thoughts and emotions with a smile these days –especially on social media. And I am extremely humbled by the response of the audience that I have gained because of it.”
About XavierTheRapper
Xavier Ceausescu, professionally known as XavierTheRapper, is an up and coming rapper originally from Washington, DC, who now resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. Xavier became inspired to begin creating music after spending time with famous rapper Drake, following one of his performances. Throughout his newly founded career within the music industry XavierTheRapper has gained recognition from other acclaimed music artists and producers, including DJ Akademiks on his music debut show that airs on Complex.
For more information about XavierTheRapper, and listen to his single “Won’t Change," please visit his official YouTube page and Instagram for more details.
https://twitter.com/xaviertherapper?lang=en
https://youtube.com/c/XavierTheRapper
https://instagram.com/xaviertherapper?igshid=jm87ns0y36xn
