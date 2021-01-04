Governor Abbott, TDEM Launch COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Austin

January 4, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. The infusion center, which will begin accepting patients on Wednesday, has been provided with Regeneron to treat patients, who meet certain criteria, with a referral from a hospital or doctor. This infusion center has been established through a partnership between TDEM, Travis County, the City of Austin, and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

"This infusion center will help us expand access to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in the Austin community," said Governor Abbott. "Reducing hospitalizations is a crucial component of our response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their communities safe."