FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 04, 2021

Missouri 5th graders invited to participate in Department of Public Safety National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest Winning student, parents and teacher could win a trip to Washington, D.C.

To call attention of the issue of missing children, Missouri fifth graders are invited to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The contest is offered annually by the U.S. Department of Justice. The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 38th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 19, 2021. Transportation and lodging will be provided.

One fifth grader from Missouri will be selected as the state winner. That student’s poster will be submitted to the national competition. In addition, the state winner will receive a national award certificate from the Justice Department.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. Missing Children’s Day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers, and others concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and an occasion to honor those dedicated to this noble cause.

To view previous artwork from the contest, visit http://www.ncjtc.fvtc.edu/mcd

Posters, the completed application and signed consent and release form must be submitted to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Attn: Connie Berhorst, P.O. Box 749, Jefferson City, MO 65102, by Feb. 5, 2021. Contact Rhonda Wilson with any questions at (573) 526-1464.

Contest Rules:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” This phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

The theme may be depicted in the student’s artwork through one, or a combination of, illustrations (e.g., signs and symbols, people, abstract, industry, wildlife) and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons, and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut- outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The original poster – not a scanned copy – must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist, either typed or written legibly.

Download the application kit here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov