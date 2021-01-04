Michael Itaev Outlines the Environmental Benefits of Gasification Projects
Michael Itaev On the Environmental Benefits of Gasification ProjectsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable, renewable energy is becoming a priority for many countries and governments. Resources are limited, and relying on fossil fuels may expose nations to global trade winds and market changes. Many countries are now looking to turn trash into energy, thus cleaning up the environment while powering homes and businesses. Michael Itaev is currently working on gasification projects that can accomplish all of the above.
“Energy security is important for every country,” Michael Itaev says, “and renewable, sustainable energy can help countries grow more self-reliant with energy production. Well-designed gasification projects can be a big part of that.”
By utilizing gasification, the trash collecting in landfills and the environment can be collected and turned into a gas (namely hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide) that is then burned for energy. This eases the burden on the local environment and turns trash into a valuable energy commodity.
“With gasification, we can take previously worthless trash and turn it into energy. By doing so, we create jobs, generate electricity, and also reduce the amount of trash piling up in landfills,” Michael Itaev points out. “At the end of the day, gasification is a win-win.”
Michael Itaev Discusses Climate Friendly Gasification
There is one potential downside to gasification: the process generates greenhouse gases, such as CO2.
This may contribute to global warming, which is becoming a major concern. Most scientists now agree that global warming is occurring and that human-related activities contribute to it. Michael Itaev points out, however, that emissions can be mitigated.
“We can use gasification emissions to create food-grade algae and bacteria,” Michael Itaev argues. “This way, emissions are turned into a valuable resource rather than ending up in the atmosphere.”
Not every gasification company engages in remediation, but Michael Itaev has become a major proponent of remediation efforts.
“For my projects, sustainability is a priority,” Michael Itaev says. “Gasification can be part of the solution for climate change, but that requires being proactive.”
Michael Itaev Explains Energy Independence With Gasification
Humans generate a lot of trash. A single large city can generate millions of tons of refuse, and mountains of garbage may literally pile up at local landfills. Yet much of it can be converted into energy. What’s more, trash can be sourced locally and there’s a constant stream of it. This means gasification reduces dependence on foreign energy.
“Energy is a major issue in geopolitics. When we talk about oil wars, we typically don’t mean guns and planes, but the geopolitical ramifications can be very serious,” Michael Itaev says. “Trash is a local energy source. By using it, governments can reduce dependence on imported energy.”
Locally sourced energy also means less energy is spent transporting commodities, like oil. This too can have a positive impact on the environment.
“We talk about buying local and eat local, both of which can be great for the environment,” Michael Itaev notes. “With gasification, we don’t have to ship oil thousands of miles, generating emissions as we do. We can use local resources, namely garbage. So let’s use local energy.”
