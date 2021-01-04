StayConnected Environmental and Outdoor Education Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

March 26, 2020 – Tree-A-Thon, Sandy Day, Beyond School Bells

Let’s All Root for Trees!

This 30-minute webinar will explore new after school lessons developed by Beyond School Bells’ Design Studio Team. The goal of the curriculum is to get kids and families excited about planting a tree in conjunction with April 24th Arbor Day Celebration across the nation. There are two sets of curricula to review. The first one, is a three-hour activity that focuses on why trees are so important to us, how to plant a bare-root tree and how to care for the newly planted tree. This curriculum could be used in conjunction with a family night at your site. The second set of lessons is a 7-topic, 22 lesson club that could be offered during the full month of April. Each lesson accesses prior knowledge, highlights a short – 4-minute video and contains a hands-on activity. All national, state and local standards are noted on the lesson in the footer.

For more information about the Tree-A-Thon, to access the curriculum, and to sign up to participate, visit the Beyond School Bells website.