StayConnected Curriculum Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 – Introduction to Mizzen, C.S. Mott Foundation Join BSB Network Lead Jeff Cole and Sandy Day as they walk us through Mizzen and how it can be used to enrich out of school time programs across Nebraska.

Developed by the C.S. Mott Foundation, a long-time partner of Beyond School Bells, Mizzen is a state of the art app designed to meet the needs of afterschool and summer providers – as well as parents and other caregivers who are now playing this role in households across Nebraska during these challenging times. Mizzen combines over a thousand units of free content developed specifically for afterschool, summer or home learning environments, options for back office support, scheduling and as well as professional development tips that come to you just as you need them. Through support from the Mott Foundation, the app and all of its content are available for free.

Mizzen by Mott