StayConnected Entrepreneurship Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

June 11, 2020 – Nebraska Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge Anna Wishart, Director of Partnerships, Beyond School Bells

Research shows that cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset in youth – skills such as initiative, self-reliance, adaptability, creativity, critical thinking, problem solving and communication – help pave the way for success in school and life. Beyond School Bells is launching a Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge to invite youth to develop a 60 to 90 second video that pitches a business solution to help their community rebuild from a public health crisis or natural disaster.

Please join the June 11 webinar to learn more about this challenge and how your students can participate. You can learn more about the pitch challenge at: beyondschoolbells.org.

