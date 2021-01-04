Route 4076 Valencia Road Improvements Begin Tuesday in Richland Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 4076 (Valencia Road) in Richland Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, January 5 weather permitting.

Crews from Golden Triangle Construction will conduct slide repair work on Valencia Road between Dambach Avenue and Chessrown Avenue. To allow the work to occur, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Tuesday, January 19. Motorists will be detoured via Babcock Boulevard and Bakerstown Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

