PennDOT, Montgomery County Health Department Remind Motorists and Pedestrians on Winter Safety Tips

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Montgomery County Health Department urge Philadelphia region motorists and pedestrians to refresh themselves on winter safety tips and laws as we head further into the colder months as part of Winter Driving Awareness Week, which runs January 4-9.

“While we hope the public is limiting their travel to help mitigate Covid-19, and in times of inclement weather, if you must travel prepare your vehicle through checking fluid levels, lights, wiper blades, as well as tire pressure, and place a winter safety kit in your trunk,” says Robyn Briggs, PennDOT District 6 Safety Press Officer. “Please also use this safety week as a reminder to commit to practicing smart winter driving behaviors.”

If you are traveling, follow these safe driving tips this winter season:

Carry a winter emergency travel kit with such items as, cell phone with charger, water, blanket, gloves, first aid supplies, flashlight, batteries, non-perishable food, jumper cables, ice scraper, and battery-operated radio;

Keep your gas tank at least half full;

Increase your following distance. If you are traveling and snowplows are on the roadways, please allow six car lengths distance between you and the plow;

Beware of roadways that may look wet but are actually frozen. Use caution on bridges and ramps, where ice can often form without warning;

State law requires you to turn on headlights when your wipers are on and remove ice and snow from the hood and roof of your vehicle. You can be ticketed;

Never drink and drive;

Always wear your seatbelt; and

Slow down and be aware of pedestrians.

Winter also brings challenges for pedestrians with its cold weather, icy sidewalks, fewer hours of daylight, and dealing with snowstorms.

“Pedestrian safety is equally as important as motorist safety. Just as drivers need to be aware of pedestrians walking and crossing, pedestrians also need to be cautious of drivers navigating winter weather conditions,” says Elizabeth Gutman, Montgomery County Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator and Health Educator. “This shared responsibility is crucial in ensuring the safety of everyone both on and off the road. Be safe and be seen Pennsylvania.”

Pedestrians should take extra caution in winter weather through practicing the following safety tips:

Lookout for icy sidewalks;

Take it slow. If you find yourself on icy or slushy conditions, do the “penguin walk”. Bend your knees slightly, take short steps, keep your hands and arms out to your sides for balance, shuffle your feet, and walk slowly;

Pay attention. Distracted walking can be as dangerous as distracted driving. While it is good to have your phone on you in case of an emergency, it is best to keep your eyes off your phone while walking;

Keep your hands free. It’s best to not place your hands in your pockets while walking in case you need them suddenly to catch your fall;

Make eye contact with drivers: Remember that in winter weather the roads may be slippery for drivers too and you cannot always control what the motorist is doing. Make sure vehicles come to a complete stop and have eye contact with the driver before you proceed to cross; and

Dress for dark. If you are out walking at nighttime carry a flashlight and wear lighter reflective clothing.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

To learn more about PennDOT’s winter safety initiatives, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799, robbriggs@pa.gov

