UND appoints Carolin, longtime law school employee, as chief of staff

UND School of Law Press Release

The University of North Dakota has announced that Rob Carolin, longtime director of alumni and public relations at the UND School of Law, will join UND President Andy Armacost's office as chief of staff.

“My time at the law school has been some of the best in my career and that is because of our law school family,” said Carolin. “I have made many lifelong friendships that I cherish, and I thank Dean McGinniss, our students, staff, faculty, alumni, and the members of North Dakota bench and bar for everything they have done for me through the years.”

As chief of staff, Carolin will be a key advisor to the president, providing counsel on strategic and operational issues. The chief of staff also manages and directs day-to-day operations of the president's office, leads strategic planning efforts, manages projects and coordinates with the other members of the Executive Council.

“Working with Rob first for nine years as a member of our faculty, and most recently as our Dean, has been truly enjoyable and special to me,” said Dean Michael McGinniss. “He has been the constant heart of UND Law for so many years, and the enduring benefits of his professional contributions and the meaningfulness of his friendship will always be felt here and by so many in our extended UND Law family.”

Carolin holds two degrees from the university and has worked at UND throughout his professional career, beginning at UND’s enrollment services in 1989. He joined the UND Alumni Association & Foundation as a development officer beginning in 2001. In 2005, Carolin joined the law school staff as director of alumni and public relations, a position he has held since.

“There is something very special about the UND School of Law and its people. I will miss that dearly, but I love UND, and I'm truly honored and grateful to now serve my University in the chief of staff role,” Carolin said. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with President Armacost and others in implementing his vision to keep moving UND forward.”

Carolin’s start date as chief of staff is being coordinated with the School of Law to ensure a smooth transition of duties.