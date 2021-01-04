DOWNING SWORN IN AS COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES AND INSURANCE

Commissioner Troy Downing Promises Transparency, To Hold Bad-Actors Accountable, and To Drive Market-Driven Solutions

Helena, Mont.- Today, Troy Downing of Bozeman, MT was sworn in as Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, State Auditor. Montana Supreme Court Justice Laurie McKinnon conducted the ceremony. Speakers included former Attorney General Tim Fox, Don ‘K’ Kaltschmidt, and Clerk of the Supreme Court Bowen Greenwood.

Immediately after the November election, Downing began working with the Rosendale Administration to fine-tune a legislative agenda and meet with the agency’s senior staff to ensure a smooth and productive transition.

“As Commissioner, I will work tirelessly to lower the costs of prescription drugs and health insurance. On the campaign trail, I promised transparency and accountability in government—I will deliver on these promises.” Downing went on to say, “I have already directed my staff to focus their attention on holding bad-actors accountable rather than hamstringing small businesses for forgetting to cross a “t” or dot an “i”. My office won’t strangle the market with needless regulation and red tape, but those who mislead and defraud Montanans and break our laws will be prosecuted by my office.”

Downing has also directed the agency to look at new ways to cut costs while increasing services to Montanans.

Following the ceremony, Downing said, “My agency will run lean and efficient while producing the level of service that Montanans deserve. As we move into the Legislative session, it’s important for all state agencies to slash wasteful spending. The dollars taxpayers have entrusted us with will be spent with the same scrutiny as Montana families spend their own hard-earned paychecks.”

Downing’s legislative agenda is forward-looking and consumer-focused. Downing is sponsoring legislation to expand telemedicine.

According to Downing, “The Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult and dangerous for many of our families and neighbors to visit the hospital. This is particularly important to rural Montanans who, under the current law, must drive hours to visit their physician. For our elderly citizens and wounded veterans, this legislation is especially meaningful.”

Commissioner Downing looks forward to working with both sides of the aisle during the Legislative session to enact his common-sense and bipartisan legislative agenda.

Downing says, “To those who elected me—thank you, thank you, thank you. To all Montanans, I promise to fight for you always. Serving as your Commissioner is one of the great honors of my life. I will not let you down.”

