Prelude Therapeutics Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (“Prelude” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that it has commenced a public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Prelude. In addition, Prelude expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Prelude’s diverse clinical pipeline also includes PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding the development of Prelude’s product candidates for certain indications, statements regarding the terms of the proposed public offering, including our expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, and the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including risks resulting from COVID-19. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Prelude’s periodic filings with the SEC, as well as the risks identified in the registration statement and preliminary prospectus relating to the offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. Prelude undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

