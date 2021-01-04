DLI issues $7.6M in UI benefits for the week of December 28 through January 1

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that $7.6M in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued the week of December 28 through January 1, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes:

Regular UI benefits.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020.

Extended Benefits payments issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved, through UI benefit week ending November 14, 2020.

Interim Pandemic Assistance (IPA) payments for weeks claimed and not previously approved for the four UI benefit weeks ending November 28 through December 19, 2020. DLI has completed all possible IPA disbursements.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of December 28 through January 1:

Date Payments Distributed Regular UI Benefits Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments PUA Benefits PUA-FPUC Payments IPA Payments PUA IPA Payments PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits Total Payments - $ 28-Dec $2,986,694 - $138,551 $63,112 $139,200 $39,600 $862,718 $5,378 $4,022,872 29-Dec $676,394 $7,200 $1,210,370 $79,200 $63,200 $117,000 $125,879 $7,558 $2,119,781 30-Dec $369,692 - $305,045 $92,643 - - $95,886 $7,617 $874,031 31-Dec $231,703 - $291,357 $93,648 - - $48,824 $4,558 $634,937 1-Jan - - - - - - - - - Total $4,264,483 $7,200 $1,945,323 $328,603 $202,400 $156,600 $1,133,307 $25,111 $7,651,621

Payments were not issued on January 1 due to the state holiday. DLI is working diligently to implement the programmatic changes needed for the stimulus UI programs passed under the federal Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020. The Department will announce by press release, on dli.mt.gov and social media when the first payments under the Act have been issued.

Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: