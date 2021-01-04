Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NCLM Associate General Counsel Gregg Schwitzgebel Receives Friend of the Court Award

Gregg Schwitzgebel, associate general counsel at the North Carolina League of Municipalities (NCLM), was recently presented with the “Friend of the Court” award. This award is the highest award given by the Judicial Branch. 

Schwitzgebel is being recognized for his instrumental role in coordinating events commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Court of Appeals in 2017, as well as his years of service as a trustee and officer for the North Carolina Supreme Court Historical Society and his role as vice chair of the Bicentennial celebration of the Supreme Court of North Carolina in 2019. Schwitzgebel has been a long-time member of the North Carolina Bar Association's (NCBA) Appellate Rules Committee, which examines the Rules of Appellate Procedure and recommends revisions for consideration by the Supreme Court. He is a former chair of the NCBA Appellate Practice Section, having served as a council member from its inception. Schwitzgebel also serves as vice chair for the NCBA Government & Public Sector Section, and will serve as chair for the 2021-22 NCBA year.

