#1 Bestselling Author is Supporting Vietnam Veterans and Their Families
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even before she married a Vietnam vet, Maryam Martinez had always felt great empathy for Americans who served there. They were treated poorly upon their return home and many were afflicted not just with mental health issues like PTSD, but also with grave physical illnesses, many caused by the U.S. Government’s use of the herbicide Agent Orange during the war. Agent Orange did its job clearing the jungle, but it also caused incredible damage to the bodies of the Vietnamese and to the American soldiers fighting the war. Maryam’s husband was exposed and has suffered cancers and other diseases that left him wheelchair-bound and unable to care for himself.
Throughout the decades, Maryam was caring for him and running her own business. Eventually, her children and grandchildren began to be diagnosed with rare conditions that she traced to Agent Orange. After connecting with support groups and advocacy organizations, Maryam realized that awareness and connection were critical for families like hers. When it comes to rare diseases, finding others who share your experience raises the knowledge of everyone, she says.
Ultimately Maryam created her own support group and wrote a book, Agent Orange Broken DNA: The Enemy Within. (You can find the group on Facebook under the same name, or send email to AOBrokenDNA@gmail.com.) “Since I was a teenager, I have learned so much about Vietnam veterans and how Agent Orange affected them. I’ve also talked to a lot of veterans’ children that have been affected. Finally I realized, ‘Wow, this is my purpose.’”
Maryam Martinez is just one of the connectors you’ll learn about in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Reading the book is like sitting in on a master mind session as 16 entrepreneurs openly share the secrets of their successes and challenges.
Tam Luc has gathered a top-notch group of women who have all faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
Join us at: https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision
International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help
women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women
leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book
messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
Tam Luc
Women with Vision International
+1 310-710-8954
email us here