Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (4 January 2021)

Forty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in the Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, forty two patients are from Quarantine Centers (19) and OPD Services (23) in Asmara, Central Region; while one patient is from OPD Services in Anseba Region.

On the other hand, eighteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 694 while the number of deaths is three.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 1363.