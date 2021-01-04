Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,037 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Initiative On BW Parkway Leads To Multiple Drug and Fugitive Arrests

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) —  A focused traffic and criminal enforcement initiative by a team of troopers on Rt. 295 in northern Anne Arundel County resulted in multiple arrests of individuals wanted on warrants and in possession of suspected heroin and fentanyl. 

The initiative occurred during the last three days of December and the first two days of the new year.  A team of troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack focused their enforcement on southbound Rt. 295 from Baltimore to near BWI.   

During the enforcement, troopers arrested seven individuals for possession of drugs other than marijuana.  They recovered more than 180 capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl and more than one dozen vials of suspected cocaine/crack.  Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and small amounts of marijuana were also recovered.  

In addition, troopers found six of the individuals they encountered were wanted on warrants for outstanding criminal violations.  Two other people were arrested for active probation violations.  

Traffic violations observed by troopers on this stretch of highway resulted in 68 citations and 52 warnings being issued.  Future focused enforcement efforts in this area are planned.  

 

 

You just read:

Traffic Initiative On BW Parkway Leads To Multiple Drug and Fugitive Arrests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.