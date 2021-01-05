Bianca Williams’ Scores Big with Sidelined: The Contract, about a Love Affair that Follows a Literal Contract
Sidelined: The Draft won Williams the 2017 USA Best Book Award for Afr-Am Fiction and was a finalist in the National Indie Excellence Awards.
Up-and-coming event planner, Bryn Charles lands her first celebrity client and makes the ultimate rookie mistake of mixing business with pleasure.
An offbeat romance that will leave readers guessing until the very end.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praise for Sidelined: The Draft
No time is wasted in Williams’s fun, fast-pace page-turner. The love interest is introduced on the first page, and things only get hotter from there until the thoroughly satisfying conclusion.” – The BookLife Prize
For all readers who love a great, old fashion girl meets boy story, Sidelined is your perfect match.” –Omar Tyree, New York Times Bestseller Author
Award-winning romance novelist Bianca Williams delivers with the final installment of her series, Sidelined. In the final book, The Contract, following, The Draft (2017) and The Penalty (2018) Williams has given readers a glamorous and electric page turner with a satisfying ending.
Part romance and part inspirational women’s fiction Sidelined is the story of up-and-coming event planner, Bryn Charles who lands her first celebrity client and makes the ultimate rookie mistake of mixing business with pleasure. The third book in the Sidelined series is an absolute gem! It had me completely glued, from start to finish, for every surprising, sensual scene and infectious conversation buried within its pages.” – Readers’ Favorite
Bryn Charles is planning her biggest event yet after signing a love contract with her boyfriend, NFL superstar Shane Smith. Their fiery love affair only intensifies as Shane finally gives her what she wants ― his heart. But when Shane's ex throws a Hail Mary pass it threatens their happily ever after. Find out who makes it to the altar at the end of this explosive romance series about love, friendship, and half-truths.
A native of Baltimore, Maryland Bianca Williams won the USA Best Book Award and was a finalist in the National Indie Excellence Awards for her debut, The Draft. To the delight of readers of contemporary romance, Book Two, “The Penalty”, was released in 2018 and announced as a finalist for the USA Best Book Award. Book Three, ‘The Contract” published on December 22, 2020.
Williams wants readers, especially women, to trust their inner voice. “Your intuition is your guide and most times will not lead you astray.”
With a Goodreads rating above 4.5, SIDELINED: The Contract reads at a smooth and steady pace and will take readers on an emotional roller coaster with a satisfying ending. Each book reads well independently but indulgent readers will want to start with The Draft to see how it all unfolds on and off the field for Bryn Charles.
Those who enjoy reality TV shows Housewives of Atlanta, Basketball Wives, WAGS or even the scripted shows of HBO’s Ballers, or the CW sports drama, All American will enjoy Sidelined. Told over the course of 4 football seasons, the contemporary romance novels are inspired by Williams’ dating adventures in her hometown of Baltimore.
ABOUT BIANCA WILLIAMS
Bianca Williams discovered her love for creative writing while pursuing a double major in Finance & Management at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. After graduating at the top of her class, achieving a successful career in finance, and co-founding an event planning company, Bianca began penning her debut novel, Sidelined. She does not miss a chance to support her beloved Baltimore Ravens and to engage book clubs and podcasters about writing love stories. When Bianca is not writing or watching football, she is sharing her life experience to empower young women in personal development, business, and relationships. Her next book is a cheeky self-help narrative for women titled, Know the Plays, or get Sidelined: in Life, Business and Relationships. Bianca's vision is to develop a playbook with winning strategies to help women achieve their goals.
For more on Bianca Williams and her books please visit: www.SidelinedBooks.com
Bianca Williams' Sidelined: The Contract book trailer