Dr. Oye Owolewa Makes History As The Elected U.S. Representative For The District Of Columbia

Dr. Oye Owolewa (Democrat) was sworn in on Sat, Jan 2, 2021 as the first Nigerian-American to become a U.S. Representative for the District of Columbia.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Oye Owolewa (Democrat) was sworn in on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at approximately 2:30 PM as the first Nigerian-American to become a U.S. Representative for the District of Columbia. He gave a monumental speech at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington, D.C. where he addressed his plans and vision for his tenure as US Representative.

Representative Owolewa campaigned with a grassroots approach of meeting people where they are and being an active and engaged member of the community through his time as an ANC member. This proved to be key in ensuring his victory during the general election on November 3rd, 2020. Representative Owolewa’s top priority and mission for the residents of the District is to achieve DC Statehood. Doing so will allow 700,000 residents to reap the full benefits other States have such as autonomy from the Federal Government when it comes to States rights and representation and a vote in Congress.

Representative Owolewa wants to be the champion for those who elected him by pushing for the issues that are most important to the residents of D.C. Representative Owolewa’s message for D.C. Statehood includes the launch of the Next Generation Statehood Initiative to power local community outreach, education around the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, engagement with members of Congress, business owners, organizations, and immigrant communities from around the country.

“I can’t do this alone; I will need everyone’s help to amplify the message that the voices and the votes of the residents of D.C. matter, that is the main reason for creating the Next Generation Statehood Initiative during my first 100 days in office. Only together and united in this messaging can we make D.C. Statehood a reality” states Representative Owolewa.

“Thank you to my supporters for believing in my vision, that I could be the catalyst for the change needed in DC! This significant achievement indicates that the strength of America is in her diversity.” shares Representative Owolewa.

To find out more about the District of Columbia’s newest U.S. Representative, Dr. Oye Owolewa please visit: www.repdroye.com or contact his office at info@repdroye.com.