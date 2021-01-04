Associa Promotes Brandi Smith to Regional Sales Director

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the promotion of Brandi Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, to regional sales director.

Ms. Smith has more than 18 combined years of experience working in association management, land development, and real estate. During her time in the industry, she has served in many capacities, including senior property manager, vice president of operations, and vice president of business development, the latter two positions she held since joining Associa in 2017. After becoming a valued member of the Associa family, Ms. Smith became Associa’s first influencer. A position that allows her to inspire company engagement through social interactive learning, she writes and conducts national training content through the company’s educational administration.

As the new regional sales director, Ms. Smith will focus on increasing client growth, company development, and regional sales activities in order to achieve maximum productivity. She will establish sales initiatives to expand customer outreach, as well as develop sales strategies, training programs, and educational courses for clients, business development professionals, and branch leaders.

“Brandi brings strong sales experience and a proven track record of exceling in both the industry and at every leadership opportunity she has been given,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “She is an enthusiastic leader and dedicated servant for our clients. We can’t wait to see how her unique skill set will help maximize our growth potential and expand our client reach.”

Ms. Smith graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Bachelor of Science in Risk Management and Insurance. She has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Associations Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com