Senator Santarsiero Announces $8.7 Million Building Rehabilitation Project at Washington Crossing Park on Track to Begin February 2021

BUCKS COUNTY — January 4, 2021 — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced the long-awaited groundbreaking for February 2021 on the $8.7 million project at Washington Crossing Historic Park. The project, which will rehabilitate 11 historic homes and other structures throughout the park, is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.

“Washington Crossing Historic Park is one of the most significant historic sites in our state and its situation along the Delaware River makes it a gem in our state park system,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “The restoration of these buildings will help the Friends of Washington Crossing Park to continue their incredible work highlighting the story of the crossing and lifting up the park as a tourist destination.”

The project, which has faced several delays since originally being funded nearly a decade ago, became the focus of coordinated effort between Sen. Santarsiero and the Friends of Washington Crossing. Sen. Santarsiero has worked with both the state Department of General Services (DGS) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to get the project back on track.

“I want to especially thank DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn for working with us to find the additional funds needed to finally make this project a reality,” Sen. Santarsiero added.

“This will prove to be a transformative investment for the Washington Crossing Historic Park” said John Godzieba, the Board President of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. Godzieba, who portrays George Washington during events at the Park, further stated that, “the timing of this project is fortuitous since it is only 6 years until the country celebrates its Sestercentennial – 250 years from independence in 1776. Finally, I also want to thank Senator Santarsiero as well as fellow Board member, Peter Tucci, who were both instrumental in this capital project coming to fruition.”

“Washington Crossing Historic Park holds a special place in our community and history, particularly their yearly re-enactments of the turning point in the Revolutionary War when General Washington led his troops across the Delaware River into Trenton, achieving a resounding victory over the Hessians,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “This year, due to COVID-19, the reenactment was virtual, but remained a quintessential part of the holiday season in Bucks County.”

“This certainly signals the start of a long-awaited and strongly supported transformation at Washington Crossing Historic Park, one that reflects the work of so many toward a shared, common goal,” said Dunn. “The many park supporters should be heartened that Sen. Santarsiero is championing their cause.”

Contracts were awarded to Jones Masonry Restoration Corp., Chadwick Service Company, QPI Electrical, Wu & Associates, Inc., and Murphy, Quigley Company, Inc., according to DGS.

To learn more about Washington Crossing Historic Park, visit its website .

