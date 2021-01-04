William Rosetti of Oakland CA Discusses California's 236 Program and How It Helps Provide Affordable Housing
William Rosetti of Oakland CA discusses California's 236 program and how it helps provide affordable housing to those in need.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Rosetti of Oakland CA has long been an advocate for safe, affordable housing in the Bay Area. He was the first president and a founder of the Coalition for Better Housing, he began the CRC development company to improve residential and commercial properties in Oakland, and has worked tirelessly to help those in need find homes in the area. William Rosetti of Oakland CA recently discussed the 236 program in the state of California and how it is helping East Oakland residents find affordable, comfortable shelter.
"The 236 program was brought to my attention in 2011 by the Coldbrook non-profit housing foundation," William Rosetti of Oakland CA said. "This program makes a drastic difference in the East Oakland community by setting aside housing for those in need."
William Rosetti of Oakland CA explained that the 236 program is one designed for citizens making less than 80 percent of the area's median income. The Coldbrook non-profit housing foundation leases properties from the owners and makes the housing affordable for those who are eligible. The goal is to maintain that affordability for 35 years following the starting date of the lease. William Rosetti of Oakland CA explained that this is essential because it gives citizens the peace of mind that their home will be available for them at an affordable price for decades to come.
William Rosetti of Oakland CA is a real estate expert in the Bay Area. He worked at the Grubb & Ellis real estate firm for years, managed the San Francisco Residential operation, and later began his own management firm to pursue real estate development. A main focus of his career has been the pursuit of affordable housing for Oakland residents in need. In fact, William Rosetti of Oakland CA turned over 200 units to management by the Coldbrook non-profit housing foundation to ensure affordable housing in East Oakland for years to come.
"I'm dedicated to lifting up the communities around me," William Rosetti of Oakland CA. "There are so many good people in Oakland who can't afford safe, comfortable homes as rent prices continue to rise across the city and the state of California."
William Rosetti of Oakland CA is now a major residential property owner in the city of Oakland. He continues to contribute to the 236 program and the Coldbrook non-profit housing foundation as well as renovating and improving residential and commercial properties across Oakland through his CRC development company. His latest developments include units and projects of more than 100 units with affordable on-site components.
William Rosetti of Oakland CA has focused his career on bettering the city of Oakland and improving the quality of life for its citizens. He hopes real estate investors around the country will focus at least a portion of their efforts to provide affordable housing for communities in need.
