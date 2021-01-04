Haim Geri Assesses the Impact of COVID-19 on Security
Haim Geri on the Impact of COVID-19 on SecurityMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spread of COVID-19 requires both preventative measures and response plans for security agencies per security expert Haim Geri. On December 6th, 2020, there were 213,127 new cases just within the United States. Haim Geri suggests that security companies implement these measures as soon as possible to avoid personnel complications.
While the death of any person is a tragedy, dying is not the only health concern of infection by COVID-19, notes Haim Geri. Damage to the lungs can inhibit long-distance running capabilities, and brain damage can slow down response time. A properly trained security operative is not easy to replace with temporary staffing even with experienced instructors like Geri Haim. Between the risks of death, long-term damage, and short-term hospitalizations, minimizing infection in personnel is critical to the long-term performance of a security organization. Unchecked contacts between workers can force hard decisions between keeping vital security operations running and quarantining at-risk personnel to avoid further spread. Like any battle, Haim Geri suggests early preparedness before the enemy has time to strike, and the following steps can help any security company stay fit and ready.
Responding to COVID-19 Security Concerns
The first step in response is implementing strict personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols for your team, notably face covers that block the mouth and nose. COVID can spread through a room as easily as an operative following Haim Geri’'s room-clearing instructions. Fortunately, the CDC has found that masks severely inhibit the spread of the virus from infected persons and may reduce the risk of infection by up to 70%. Higher quality masks with filters can be even more effective. Combined with handwashing and sanitization after contact, wearing PPE is the best mitigation of infection by COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens for the least disruption in normal activities.
While six feet of separation is a common refrain, it may not be enough despite not always being an option for physical roles. Personnel who do not operate in the field should be given the option to remote work where possible or given ample protections if deemed too sensitive of a role. Field personnel should take extra efforts to follow all other precautions recommended by Haim Geri when separation is not viable. Contact tracing is another method of minimizing exposures. If teams can be organized into self-contained units, then infections are less likely to spread beyond that cell. Haim Geri recommends balancing the operational needs with these enhanced risk mitigation methods as the situation merits.
Further concerns such as increased instability are not immediate but may present problems in high infection areas. Like any large-scale security risk, Haim Geri's advice to stay informed, communicate, watch for warning signs, and have an exit plan hold true for any escalation of the COVID-19 threat.
