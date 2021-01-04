Courage Production, LLC. Recalls Ready-to-Eat, Fully Cooked Polish Sausage Products due to an Undeclared Allergen

Courage Production, LLC., a Fairfield, Calif., establishment is recalling approximately 1,645 pounds of Ready-To-Eat, fully cooked Polish sausage products due to undeclared milk on the product label. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New York and Oregon.

News release: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2021/recall-001-2021-release