Jewish Family Home Care and Nursing Plus of Broward to Require COVID-19 Screening for All Direct Services Staff

Through its sister nursing agency, the non-medical home services provider will have access to rapid testing for all employees interacting with senior citizens.

As a home care service provider for seniors in south Florida, it is our duty to make sure that loved ones are always given quality care.” — Teresa Duvall, President & CEO of JFHC and NPB

DAVIE, FLORIDA, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish Family Home Care and Nursing Plus of Broward, a wholly owned subsidiary, strive to ensure that strict safety protocols are followed to protect clients and their staff. Beginning January 1st, 2021, all Jewish Family Home Care and Nursing Plus of Broward direct services staff assigned to the homes of their clients will be required to be tested for COVID-19 regularly. In addition, newly hired candidates will be tested during their initial orientation.

“As a home care service provider for seniors in south Florida, it is our duty to make sure that loved ones are always given quality care” says, Teresa Duvall, President & CEO of Jewish Family Home Care and Nursing Plus of Broward.

Jewish Family Home Care and its subsidiary, Nursing Plus of Broward, currently provide Broward County residents with a complete range of home health services including skilled nursing, medical social workers, physical, occupational and speech therapy along with a team of warm, compassionate home health aides and certified nursing assistants that are able to provide assistance with everyday activities of living.

Staff are permitted to be tested at a testing site of their choice, however, we are also offering the option of testing through our Skilled Agency, Nursing Plus of Broward, as long as it is between the specific time frame assigned and provided that they present confirmation of testing results.

The health of our staff ensures that they will be able to provide optimal performance of their duties. As such, Jewish Family Home Care and Nursing Plus of Broward employees must provide a physical screening by their Physician before hiring, which includes chest X-rays or TB tests, pre-employment drug screening, background checks (Level 2 FDLE), and references. Staff are required to meet licensing and educational requirements before hire. Once hired, they participate in sensitivity trainings which include education on the holocaust, communication skills, Jewish holiday traditions, Alzheimer’s disease, and dietary laws.

The safety of our clients and staff is out top priority; hence staff are required to adhere to safety and health protocols before, during, and after working with clients.

More About Jewish Family Home Care

Jewish Family Home Care and its subsidiaries provide a range of reliable and compassionate home care services for seniors, including companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, Alzheimer’s care, meal preparation, and respite for family caregivers.

As one of Broward County’s largest home care agencies, each of our caregivers operates with the hands-on touch of a family-managed, not-for-profit organization. For more information, call 954-908-5677 or visit https://www.jfcares.org/ to learn more about the personalized home care provider.