Charleston Boulevard Daytime Lane Restrictions January 6 in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making intermittent lane closures in both directions along a one-third-mile section of State Route 159 (Charleston Boulevard) between North Honolulu Street and Sacramento Drive in east Las Vegas from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., January 6, for attaining drilled geotechnical core samples.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.