Early-January Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Closures for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Reno spaghetti bowl ramp closures will take place in early January as construction progresses on the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

Spaghetti bowl and southbound Interstate 580 ramps will intermittently close, with detours available, as preliminary work progresses to widen interstate bridges and make other improvements.

Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street and Villanova Drive intermittently closed overnight (9p.m. to 6a.m.) between 9p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3 to 6a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. No two ramps will be closed at the same time. Marked detours available.

Kietzke Lane underneath I-580 lane reductions from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 to 6a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. Traffic delays will take place on Kietzke Lane underneath I-580 as flaggers alternate directions of traffic during overhead bridge work.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 and northbound U.S. 395 ramps intermittently closed overnight (9p.m. to 6a.m.) between 9p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 to 6a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. The ramps will not be closed at the same time. Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 detour via northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard to southbound U.S. 395/I-580. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 detour via southbound I-580 to Second Street.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 ramp closed 9p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 to 6a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. Detour northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard to southbound U.S. 395/I-580.

Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 ramp closed 9p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10 to 6a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. Detour southbound I-580 to Second Street to northbound I-580/U.S. 395.

Motorists can expect additional intermittent lane closures/shifts and ramp closures on I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive/Plumb Lane through 2021.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.