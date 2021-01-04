Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,964 in the last 365 days.

Reimbursement Rates | Nebraska Department of Education

Mileage Reimbursement Rate

Established by the Department of Administrative Services under State Statute Section 81-1176

The rates for regular pupil transportation (non-special education) and enrollment option transportation are as follows:

  • Effective January 1, 2021, the State Mileage Rate is $.56
    • Regular Resident District Students:  285% of $.56 = 1.596
    • Enrollment Option Reimbursement:   142.5% of $.56 = .798
  • Prior to January 1, 2021, the State Mileage Rate was $.575
    • Regular Resident District Students:  285% of $.575 = 1.6388
    • Enrollment Option Reimbursement:   142.5% of $.575 = .8194

Nutrition Services

Special Education

You just read:

Reimbursement Rates | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.