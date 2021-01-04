Reimbursement Rates | Nebraska Department of Education

Mileage Reimbursement Rate

Established by the Department of Administrative Services under State Statute Section 81-1176

The rates for regular pupil transportation (non-special education) and enrollment option transportation are as follows:

Effective January 1, 2021, the State Mileage Rate is $.56 Regular Resident District Students: 285% of $.56 = 1.596 Enrollment Option Reimbursement: 142.5% of $.56 = .798

Prior to January 1, 2021, the State Mileage Rate was $.575 Regular Resident District Students: 285% of $.575 = 1.6388 Enrollment Option Reimbursement: 142.5% of $.575 = .8194



