Reimbursement Rates | Nebraska Department of Education
Mileage Reimbursement Rate
Established by the Department of Administrative Services under State Statute Section 81-1176
The rates for regular pupil transportation (non-special education) and enrollment option transportation are as follows:
- Effective January 1, 2021, the State Mileage Rate is $.56
- Regular Resident District Students: 285% of $.56 = 1.596
- Enrollment Option Reimbursement: 142.5% of $.56 = .798
- Prior to January 1, 2021, the State Mileage Rate was $.575
- Regular Resident District Students: 285% of $.575 = 1.6388
- Enrollment Option Reimbursement: 142.5% of $.575 = .8194