FDA Alert: Certain Lots of Sportmix Pet Food Recalled for Potentially Fatal Levels of Aflatoxin

Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. announced recall for dry pet food products on December 30, 2020

On December 30, 2020, Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. announced a recall of certain lots of Sportmix pet food products after FDA was alerted about reports of at least 28 dogs that have died and eight that have fallen ill after consuming the recalled Sportmix pet food.The list of recalled dry pet food products announced by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. on December 30, 2020 is:

  • Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
    • Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
    • Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
    • Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
  • Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag 
  • Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
    • Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
    • Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

The Montana Department of Agriculture is working with retailers to ensure they received notice of the recall. Concerned persons should contact  Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, ext. 455, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information.

Click here to learn more and view recalled products.

