Blank Rome Rings in the New Year by Welcoming Litigation Partner Arash Beral in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Arash Beral has joined the Firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Corporate Litigation group. Arash regularly represents clients in complex and high-stakes business litigation matters, many of which have national and international implications. Arash joins the Firm from Freeman, Freeman & Smiley LLP.

“We are excited to welcome Arash to our Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Arash is a skilled practitioner and leverages his breadth of experience to develop sophisticated litigation strategies for his clients. Arash has a successful track record of counseling clients at the start of a dispute through trial and appeal, if necessary. His approach will help our clients maximize litigation outcomes whether through securing settlements, judgments, or dismissals.”

Arash has considerable litigation, first-chair trial, and appellate experience. He represents clients in everything from complex business and commercial matters to trade secrets, lending, partnership, corporate governance, shareholder, and real estate disputes. Beyond his litigation counsel, Arash has also helped clients facilitate multiple transactions ranging from private equity, investment, and financial services transactions to real estate dispositions and acquisitions of more than one billion dollars in assets to date.

“2020 was an unprecedented year, and, this year, we expect an uptick in litigation as businesses, and in some cases their employees, seek relief from the pandemic,” said Gregory M. Bordo, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Litigation Department and Chair of the Firm’s California offices. “From complex commercial litigation to employment and workforce disputes, insurance coverage contests, and more, we expect a rise in cases across the litigation spectrum. Arash joins our team of more than 300 litigators and trial attorneys who are ready to evaluate each dispute and help our clients weigh the risks and rewards when determining whether to engage in strategic litigation.”

“Blank Rome is a powerhouse firm that any litigator would love to be a part of, but what really won me over are its collaborative culture and history. The many Blank Rome attorneys and professionals whom I have met are simply extraordinary and true team players,” said Beral. “Beyond that, the history of Blank Rome’s founding partners—two Jewish lawyers who were refused jobs at large firms simply because of their faith—is tremendously moving. I vow to continue to honor that legacy and help enhance the Firm’s genuine commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

