VERB Technology to Showcase Industry-Leading verbLIVE Livestream eCommerce and Webinar Platform at CES 2021

verbLIVE continuing to gain traction with corporate clients as remote work and virtual selling become the global norm

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will be showcasing its industry-leading verbLIVE platform at CES 2021, the first all-virtual Consumer Electronics Show, on January 11-14, 2021. Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO, will highlight the Company’s sales enablement technology innovations and virtually connect with customers, media, and other thought leaders.



verbLIVE, the Company’s livestream ecommerce and webinar application, is a powerful and easy-to-use tool that enables sales people to increase client and prospect engagement and drive sales conversion rates remotely, in a friction-free, video-based setting. It provides a variety of interactive features, such as in-video clickable icons to buy, receive additional product information, and set up appointments, and offers real-time viewer engagement and interaction analytics to enhance sales productivity. verbLIVE is fully integrated with Salesforce, and soon with Microsoft Outlook.

“CES is the biggest tech event on the planet, and I couldn’t be more excited to participate in its first ever virtual edition,” said Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “While we’ll certainly miss interacting with the tech community and the media in person, we fully intend to take advantage of the new virtual format. Effective remote interaction is the essence of verbLIVE, as we continue to live through unprecedented times. verbLIVE is changing the way companies approach sales, and our unique platform is already helping businesses address the challenges presented by COVID-19 – so I expect CES to be the start of an exciting, growth-filled 2021 for VERB.”

Industry professionals and accredited media members are invited to register for the event here.

About CES 2021

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES showcases companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more. It also includes a conference program where the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers address the industry's most relevant issues.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

