More PSC Customer Service Hearings Set for Utilities, Inc. of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Utilities, Inc. of Florida (UIF) to participate in upcoming virtual customer service hearings on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. Three hearings were held in December and two more are scheduled: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021; and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The service hearings allow customers to provide public comment on UIF’s rate request and on the Company’s quality of service. If you are a UIF customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at one of the virtual service hearings, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual service hearings live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. UIF filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on July 13, 2020, in Docket No. 20200139-WS. UIF provides service to 27 systems in Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Seminole Counties. Virtual customer service hearings are scheduled for the following times/dates: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:00 p.m. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.