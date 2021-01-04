PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on I-80 and I-380 in East Central PA

​

Allentown, PA – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restriction that was in place on two interstates in the east central region of Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on Interstates 80 and 380 in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT has also lifted the restriction of trucks to the right lane on all 4-lane sections of Interstates 80 and 380.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov.

