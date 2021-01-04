Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shelly Bower is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Montoursville, PA – Shelly Bower, Administrative Assistant, has been named the district office Employee of the Month for January 2021.

Shelly’s responsibilities include managing the District Executive’s (DE) calendar appointments, provide pertinent documents for meetings, log and route all incoming mail, and arrange all DE travel accommodations. In her role, she is also responsible for overseeing the Customer Care Center, Task Manager, and the tickle system in the district office. Shelly ensures that all outgoing letters have been checked for accuracy. She attends meetings with the DE and provides minutes as well as administrative support to several PennDOT teams. She runs/updates reports and provides data to staff. She holds clerical meetings to update the administrative support staff on procedures and organizes training activities.

Shelly is described as “the glue to District 3’s team”. While much of the district is teleworking, she has had to scan all the mail and ensure it gets communicated to the appropriate personnel.  Because she is often in the office during telework, many employees depend on her to print jobs, find files on employee desks to scan and send to them as well as various other tasks. 

She is positive and polite to everyone and is willing to go above and beyond to help the team accomplish its goals.  As a member on the Employee of the Month committee for over 3 years, she assisted with each month’s nomination approvals and coordination of the employee of the year celebration.  

Shelly has also been co-chair of the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA), the department’s charitable campaign, for the district for the past two years.

Shelly and her husband Scott live in Montoursville with their son Ryan. Shelly also has a stepson Kyle. She enjoys time with her grandchildren as well as hiking and biking with her twin sister, Sherri. 

Congratulations to Shelly Bower, the PennDOT District 3 office Employee of the Month for January 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

###

