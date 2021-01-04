PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Liberty Street Streetscape Project in the City of Franklin, Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display for the Liberty Street Streetscape Project (Route 62/322/8) in the City of Franklin, Venango County.

The project includes the sidewalks along the section of Liberty Street from the intersection with 12th Street to the intersection with 14th Street.

Work will include upgrades to the existing sidewalk and lighting to meet safety and ADA standards, such as removal of bricks and new light poles. Crosswalk improvements will also be done.

Work is expected to occur in the 2021 construction season.

The program will require a pedestrian detour. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers as needed to complete work at intersections.

This project is being federally funding by the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program, which is administered by PennDOT in coordination with the City of Franklin.

The virtual plans display includes a short PowerPoint, digital picture boards, and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing Venango County box then the tile marked Liberty Streetscape Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from January 4 to January 22, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting Consultant Project Manager Brandon Peterson at Brandon.Peterson@dawood.net or 717-439-2450, or PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lyndsie DeVito, PennDOT Project Manager, at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry at 814-678-5035

