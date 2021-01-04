Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane Restriction, Rolling Roadblock Set for Wednesday on NB I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg

Inspection for expansion dam repair project on South Bridge

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in south central Pennsylvania are advised there will be a lane restriction and rolling roadblock this Wednesday on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg. A contractor will have a bucket truck on the bridge so a damaged expansion dam can be examined in preparation of a repair project.

The right shoulder and ramp lane to Exit 43 (Second Street) will be closed at about the midway point on the bridge beginning at approximately 9 AM. The ramp will remain open. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, and watch for changing traffic patterns.

A rolling roadblock of up to 15 minutes in duration will be implemented on the bridge sometime around noon. This could cause delays. Motorists should watch for slow-moving traffic at this location.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

