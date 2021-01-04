Lane Restriction, Rolling Roadblock Set for Wednesday on NB I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg

Inspection for expansion dam repair project on South Bridge

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in south central Pennsylvania are advised there will be a lane restriction and rolling roadblock this Wednesday on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg. A contractor will have a bucket truck on the bridge so a damaged expansion dam can be examined in preparation of a repair project.

The right shoulder and ramp lane to Exit 43 (Second Street) will be closed at about the midway point on the bridge beginning at approximately 9 AM. The ramp will remain open. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, and watch for changing traffic patterns.

A rolling roadblock of up to 15 minutes in duration will be implemented on the bridge sometime around noon. This could cause delays. Motorists should watch for slow-moving traffic at this location.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018