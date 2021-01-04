Thomas Michael Rauchegger Releases Exciting new Book “The Retirement Race” Revealing Secrets of Successful Retirement
The right Retirement Plan skyrockets the chances of an abundant retirement. The new book “The Retirement Race” can help.MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successfully retiring is not something that happens by accident for most people. Instead, it is something they plan for and work towards for an extended period of time, leaving them in a position where they are comfortable and secure when the time comes to leave work behind. Fortunately, sound and constructive advice is available in this area, that can help make a real difference. Florida-based, Author and very well-regarded Financial Advisor Thomas Michael Rauchegger recently celebrated the release of his new book “The Retirement Race”, aimed at getting readers ready for their own retirement race, while also helping to guide them along the way.
The new book also helps provide the winning mindset to approach retirement planning. Something that Rauchegger feels is as valuable as adopting the right retirement savings and planning strategies and tactics. This helps set “The Retirement Race” apart from many other books that approach the same subject.
“Retirement should be looked at as a marathon and not a sprint,” commented Rauchegger. “My new book breaks down this understanding and explains the best ways to excel at this retirement race. These are issues I am deeply familiar with and I am happy to be able to share my wisdom and experience in this vital area. Retirement planning is something most people should begin working on immediately to make sure that their future and family’s future is as well prepared for as possible. It helps give peace of mind knowing these things are being looked out for with a sound strategy.”
According to the new book, key factors to consider and prepare for include: strategies to plan for and save for retirement; how to build a strong financial estate; tips regarding risk-adjusted investing; tax reduction; and much more. Rauchegger covers them all with a very insightful and knowledgeable eye, building off his deep experience and knowing what works well and what has proven not to in the evolving retirement planning world. This makes “The Retirement Race” a quite valuable resource to read and to have on hand for anyone considering these issues and hoping to establish a more secure future.
Tom Rauchegger is a registered Financial Advisor and co-founder of financial advisory firm Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. Both Rauchegger and his firm have received remarkably positive feedback from their happy clients.
“The Retirement Race” is also being met with open arms.
John P. from California recently said in a five-star review of the new book, “This is exactly the information my wife and I were looking for. I am happy that it is delivered in a way that’s easy to understand and that can really give us a head start on where we need to be when it comes to our retirements. I've read a few other books on this topic and this one gives our understanding a new perspective. Highly recommend!"
