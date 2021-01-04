When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 04, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 04, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contaminated with Methanol Company Name: Essaar Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Essaar Inc. is voluntarily recalling lot 200528303 of Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles to the consumer level. FDA analysis of the product revealed it is contaminated with methanol.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, Essar Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as an external purpose use rubbing alcohol and is packaged in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles with lot number 200528303 and UPC 7502268987367.

Soho Fresh was distributed nationwide to retail stores. Essaar Inc. is notifying its distributors and customers by email and mail and is arranging for the return of all recalled product to Essaar Inc. Consumers that have product which is being recalled should stop using and discard or return to place of purchase or to Essaar Inc. contacting via email or phone or mailing address mentioned above for arrangements of return.

Consumers who have purchased this product should not open the package or use the contents. Instead, they should return the product to the location of purchase for a full refund or call Essaar Inc. at 201-647-7606 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Eastern Standard Time. Essaar Inc. can also be reached via email at essaarinc@yahoo.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA’s update