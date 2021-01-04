Ski Luxe Magazine Launches Campaign On Kickstarter For Its New Television Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ski Luxe Magazine, a ground-breaking digital and print platform created to spotlight upscale ski experiences around the world, launches a fundraiser campaign on the online platform Kickstarter to fund its newest venture, a television series named Ski Luxe. The television series, which highlights the luxury ski lifestyle, will showcase renowned ski resorts around the world and explore their dining, lodging and lifestyle scene. Following a team of passionate skiers, Ski Luxe aims to provide a television experience created for skiers who appreciate the sport as a lifestyle, thus inviting fellow skiers to pledge for the realisation of the project.
Ski Luxe appeals to all ski enthusiasts and will feature the best of the ski life from the European Alps to resorts in the U.S., Canada and beyond. We are seeking support from passionate skiers to pledge and support this fundraising project. The pledges, which start from $5 per person, are linked to rewards and include complementary gifts like merchandise and print magazines. Supporters pledging higher monetary amounts can choose weekend trips to ski resorts with 4-star accommodations as their reward. More adventurous pledgers can even secure their own guest appearance, their name in the credits as appreciation for their support or take part in the production of the series. Ski Luxe TV will provide all supporters with exclusive updates on the project, as the project aims to create a community of engaged and sophisticated skiers.
The television series will be produced in partnership with Ski TV, the world’s leading snow, ski and snowboard channel, and will be broadcasted to ski enthusiasts across the globe. With the campaign’s base goal being set at $10,000, Ski Luxe seeks to fund the pilot episode, which is set to be filmed in Whistler, one of the largest ski resorts in Canada. Stretch goals are set to enable the production of further episodes and to cover the cost needed to produce up to two entire seasons which are planned to take place in ski resorts in North America and Europe. With this project, Ski Luxe will bring inspiration and a joy to travellers who are seeking out new ski experiences in world-famous ski resorts like Courchevel in France, St. Moritz in Switzerland or Aspen in the United States. All details on Ski Luxe’s Kickstarter campaign can be found at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ski-luxe/ski-luxe-the-best-of-ski-life-on-and-off-the-slopes.
ABOUT SKI LUXE
Ski Luxe Magazine is the Vanguard of Luxury Ski Lifestyle and Travel. Luxury ski lifestyle experiences are featured through the print editorial and video on the SkiLuxeMagazine.com website, and the oversized bi-monthly print magazine includes compelling features on where to go next, recommended lodging, après-ski, and unforgettable experiences. Launching soon is the comprehensive television series, Ski Luxe. Ski Luxe Magazine and Television is owned by Beau Monde Media which also produces luxury travel media Beau Monde Traveler. Visit our website at SkiLuxeMagazine.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Didem Aksakal
Ski Luxe appeals to all ski enthusiasts and will feature the best of the ski life from the European Alps to resorts in the U.S., Canada and beyond. We are seeking support from passionate skiers to pledge and support this fundraising project. The pledges, which start from $5 per person, are linked to rewards and include complementary gifts like merchandise and print magazines. Supporters pledging higher monetary amounts can choose weekend trips to ski resorts with 4-star accommodations as their reward. More adventurous pledgers can even secure their own guest appearance, their name in the credits as appreciation for their support or take part in the production of the series. Ski Luxe TV will provide all supporters with exclusive updates on the project, as the project aims to create a community of engaged and sophisticated skiers.
The television series will be produced in partnership with Ski TV, the world’s leading snow, ski and snowboard channel, and will be broadcasted to ski enthusiasts across the globe. With the campaign’s base goal being set at $10,000, Ski Luxe seeks to fund the pilot episode, which is set to be filmed in Whistler, one of the largest ski resorts in Canada. Stretch goals are set to enable the production of further episodes and to cover the cost needed to produce up to two entire seasons which are planned to take place in ski resorts in North America and Europe. With this project, Ski Luxe will bring inspiration and a joy to travellers who are seeking out new ski experiences in world-famous ski resorts like Courchevel in France, St. Moritz in Switzerland or Aspen in the United States. All details on Ski Luxe’s Kickstarter campaign can be found at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ski-luxe/ski-luxe-the-best-of-ski-life-on-and-off-the-slopes.
ABOUT SKI LUXE
Ski Luxe Magazine is the Vanguard of Luxury Ski Lifestyle and Travel. Luxury ski lifestyle experiences are featured through the print editorial and video on the SkiLuxeMagazine.com website, and the oversized bi-monthly print magazine includes compelling features on where to go next, recommended lodging, après-ski, and unforgettable experiences. Launching soon is the comprehensive television series, Ski Luxe. Ski Luxe Magazine and Television is owned by Beau Monde Media which also produces luxury travel media Beau Monde Traveler. Visit our website at SkiLuxeMagazine.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Didem Aksakal
Beau Monde Media
publicrelations@skiluxemagazine.com