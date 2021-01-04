Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Pair Following Traffic Stop In St. Mary’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested two men on weapons charges following a traffic stop last week in St. Mary’s County.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 30, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack stopped a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign. During this time, the trooper observed a weapon sticking out from under the center console of the vehicle.

Upon additional units arriving on scene, a search was conducted and two handguns were located in the vehicle. Both the driver, Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf, Maryland and the passenger, Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby, Maryland were placed under arrest for numerous gun related charges and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

               

    Corey Bowman                                     Gerald Gross

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

