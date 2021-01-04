Northern BC 2021 Property Assessments in the Mail

/EIN News/ -- PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the next few days, owners of almost 250,000 properties throughout Northern BC can expect to receive their 2021 assessment notices, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2020.

"For most of Northern B.C.’s homes, there has been a moderate increase compared to last year’s assessments," says Deputy Assessor Jarret Krantz. “In some instances, there has been a larger increase in rural areas within the region, particularly with lakefront properties.”

As B.C.'s trusted provider of property assessment information, BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year.

The table below indicates British Columbia’s estimated range of percentage changes to 2021 assessment values for residential properties compared to 2020. Please note property assessments may vary by jurisdiction or municipality across the province,









Property Type British Columbia: Province-wide

2021 Assessments

Range of % Changes in Value for the Majority of Residential Properties

(as of July 1, 2020) Residential Single Family Homes 0% to +10% Residential Strata Homes

(e.g. condos/townhouses) 0% to +10%

Overall, Northern BC’s total assessments increased from over $69 billion in 2020 to over $72 billion this year. A total of about $707 million of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties.

The Northern BC region encompasses approximately 70 per cent of the province stretching east to the Alberta border, north to the Yukon border, west to Bella Coola including Haidi Gwaii and to the south, just north of Clinton.

The summaries below provides estimates of typical 2020 versus 2021 assessed values of properties throughout the region. These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area:*









Single Family Homes

by Community



2020 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2019



2021 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2020







%

Change 100 Mile House $236,000 $242,000 +2 % Burns Lake $148,000 $180,000 +21 % Chetwynd $216,000 $232,000 +8 % Dawson Creek $241,000 $241,000 0% Fort St James $159,000 $149,000 -6 % Fort St John $313,000 $308,000 -2 % Fraser Lake $126,000 $127,000 +1 % Granisle $61,000 $64,000 +4 % Hazelton $139,000 $149,000 +7 % Houston $152,000 $167,250 +10 % Hudson's Hope $166,000 $164,000 -1 % Kitimat $332,000 $330,000 -1 % Mackenzie $155,000 $143,000 -8 % Masset $101,000 $128,000 +7 % McBride $132,000 $142,000 +7 % New Hazelton $117,600 $121,600 +3 % Northern Rockies RM $103,000 $115,000 +12 % Port Clements $73,000 $80,000 +10 % Port Edward $187,000 $191,000 +2 % Pouce Coupe $189,000 $187,000 -1 % Prince George $310,000 $333,000 +7 % Prince Rupert $276,000 $296,000 +7 % Queen Charlotte $217,600 $234,400 +8 % Quesnel $212,000 $223,000 +5 % Smithers $316,000 $362,000 +15 % Stewart $107,000 $109,000 +2 % Taylor $218,000 $213,000 -2 % Telkwa $293,000 $332,000 +13 % Terrace $373,000 $375,000 +1 % Tumbler Ridge $135,000 $132,000 -2 % Valemount $233,000 $236,000 +1 % Vanderhoof $231,000 $239,000 +3 % Wells $88,000 $102,000 +15 % Williams Lake $249,000 $266,000 +7 %

*All data calculated based on median values.

These examples demonstrate market trends for strata residential properties (e.g. condos/townhouses) by geographic area for select Northern BC urban centres:*





Strata Homes

(Condos/Townhouses)

by Community



2020

Typical Value

as of July 1, 2019



2021

Typical Value

as of July 1, 2020







%

Change Prince George $172,000 $186,000 +8 % Fort St John $217,000 $217,000 0 % Dawson Creek $197,000 $196,000 0 % Kitimat $190,000 $187,000 -2 % Smithers $290,000 $298,000 +3 % Terrace $165,000 $189,000 +14 % Williams Lake $107,000 $108,000 +1 %

*All data calculated based on median values.

BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2021 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2021’s top valued residential properties across the province.

The website also provides self-service access to a free, online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2021 property assessments for anywhere in the province. Property owners can unlock additional property search features by registering for a free BC Assessment custom account to check a property’s 10-year value history, store/access favourites, create comparisons, monitor neighbourhood sales, and use our interactive map.

“Property owners can find a lot of valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2020 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” says Deputy Assessor Jarret Krantz.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by February 1st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel,” adds Krantz.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between February 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.

"It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes," explains Krantz. "As noted on your Assessment Notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes."

Have questions?

Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825-8322) or online at bcassessment.ca. During the month of January, hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

MEDIA BACKGROUNDER

January 4, 2021

Facts on B.C. Property Assessments and the 2021 Assessment Roll

Total number of properties on the 2021 Roll is 2,114,885, an approximate one per cent increase from 2020.





Total value of real estate on the 2021 Roll is about $2.01 trillion, an increase of nearly 4.2 per cent from 2020.





Total amount of ‘non-market change’, including new construction, rezoning changes and subdivisions is approximately $22.1 billion, a decrease of almost -12.7 per cent from the 2020 Roll of $25.3 billion.





In B.C., approximately 88% of all properties are classified with some residential (Class 1) component. This equates to about $1.5 trillion of the value on the total provincial roll.





Over 98% of property owners typically accept their property assessment without proceeding to a formal, independent review of their assessment.





Assessments are the estimate of a property’s market value as of July 1, 2020 and physical condition as of October 31, 2020. This common valuation date ensures there is an equitable property assessment base for property taxation.





Changes in property assessments reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property. When estimating a property’s market value, BC Assessment’s professional appraisers analyze current sales in the area, as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view and location.





Real estate sales determine a property’s value which is reported annually by BC Assessment. Local governments and other taxing authorities are responsible for property taxation and, after determining their own budget needs this spring, will calculate property tax rates based on the assessment roll for their jurisdiction.





BC Assessment’s assessment roll provides the foundation for local and provincial taxing authorities to raise billions of dollars in property taxes each year. This revenue funds the many community services provided by local governments around the province as well as the K-12 education system.





BC Assessment’s website provides a listing of property assessments and sales to help property owners understand their property's market value and provide comparable sales information. Go to bcassessment.ca and use “Find your property assessment”. For more information on the 2021 Assessment Roll and regional and province-wide real estate market trends including lists of the province’s top valued residential properties, please visit bcassessment.ca and click on the “Property Information & Trends” link.





