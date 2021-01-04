Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sabatina: Announces $2 Million for the Frankford Arsenal Revitalization Project

Harrisburg, January 4, 2021 – Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce a state redevelopment grant for the Frankford Arsenal Revitalization Project. The $2,000,000 grant comes from the Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“The goal of this Rehabilitation Project is to continue to rehabilitate buildings 110, 111, and 112 in the Arsenal into multi-tenant office, research and manufacturing buildings.” Sabatina said. “The buildings will be for local businesses to operate in a safe, secure, and cost-effective environment.”

The construction work includes interior demolition, restoration and replacement of windows, roof repairs, plumbing upgrades, drywall installation, electrical installations, telephone system and other electronics, drop ceiling installation, HVAC, elevator upgrades, interior painting and other work.

“The result will be job creation with both the construction work and the business space upon the project’s completion,” Sabatina said. “This is a welcomed boost to the local economy.”

