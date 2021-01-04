Sabatina: Announces Funding Award for Special People in Northeast (SPIN)

Harrisburg, January 4, 2021 – Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce a state redevelopment grant to assist in the expansion of space for Special People in Northeast (SPIN).

“I advocated for this funding because SPIN is such an important organization in our community,” Sabatina said. “This project enables them to expand their mission and help some of our friends and neighbors who truly need it.”

SPIN provides a variety of community-based support and service options for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. They are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1970 to provide the highest quality services to people of all ages with autism and intellectual/developmental disability. SPIN is also a leading provider of inclusive, early childhood education.

The funding is specifically for the SPIN Early Childhood Education Center and comes from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The awarded amount of $840,000 will make it possible for SPIN to move six classrooms currently in rented space to their newly renovated, owned, eight-classroom space at 10541 Drummond Road. With the expansion of two classrooms, SPIN will be providing high quality education for 40 additional children.

There will be job creation with extra staff for SPIN and construction work related to the project. The construction activities include: general condition work, demolition, masonry, carpentry, insulation, doors, windows, finishes such as countertops, painting, drop ceilings, bathrooms, mechanical, electrical and project management.

