Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,887 in the last 365 days.

Sabatina: Announces Funding Award for Special People in Northeast (SPIN)

Harrisburg, January 4, 2021 – Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce a state redevelopment grant to assist in the expansion of space for Special People in Northeast (SPIN).

“I advocated for this funding because SPIN is such an important organization in our community,” Sabatina said. “This project enables them to expand their mission and help some of our friends and neighbors who truly need it.”

SPIN provides a variety of community-based support and service options for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. They are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1970 to provide the highest quality services to people of all ages with autism and intellectual/developmental disability. SPIN is also a leading provider of inclusive, early childhood education.

The funding is specifically for the SPIN Early Childhood Education Center and comes from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The awarded amount of $840,000 will make it possible for SPIN to move six classrooms currently in rented space to their newly renovated, owned, eight-classroom space at 10541 Drummond Road. With the expansion of two classrooms, SPIN will be providing high quality education for 40 additional children.

There will be job creation with extra staff for SPIN and construction work related to the project. The construction activities include: general condition work, demolition, masonry, carpentry, insulation, doors, windows, finishes such as countertops, painting, drop ceilings, bathrooms, mechanical, electrical and project management.

###

You just read:

Sabatina: Announces Funding Award for Special People in Northeast (SPIN)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.