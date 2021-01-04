Sabatina: Announces More Than $5 Million in Grants for His District

Harrisburg, December 28, 2020 – Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce $5.34 million in grants for projects in the 5th Senatorial District. The funding comes from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

The list of recipients includes Special People in Northeast (SPIN), Kensington Castor Partners, PATH (People Acting to Help), Arsenal Associates, and Riverfront North Partnership.

“It was my honor to fight for the financial awards to these important organizations in our neighborhoods,” Sabatina said. “From serving our most vulnerable citizens, to empowering our youth, and of course creating jobs and careers, these projects are part of the fabric of our community.”

Much of the work will be creating more office space, educational space, transportation paths, lighting, demolition, landscaping and trades work related to renovations. At the end there will be more access to the riverfront, more career and learning opportunities, and many improvements to the infrastructure in the community.

“I congratulate these organizations on their awards,” Sabatina said. “Thank you for having the vision for these projects and the ambition to make them happen. I look forward to working with you in the future as we enhance our community.”

Senator Sabatina will announce more specific details about each project and organization in the near future.

