Alternative Sweeteners Market to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID-19 Lockdown Phase
Rise in health concerns among obese population and increase in awareness of sugar substitutes would boost the growth of the global alternative sweeteners marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Sweeteners Market was pegged at $4.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.43 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.4% through 2025. The report presents comprehensive analyses of the global market by analyzing the market dynamics, top investment pockets, key player positioning, and competitive landscape.
Rise in health concerns among overweight people and increase in demand for low-calorie sweeteners drive the growth of the global alternative sweeteners market. However, ambiguity associated with the side effects of alternate sweeteners and inability of manufacturers to meet the expectation of consumers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increasing awareness of sugar substitutes is expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Request for Sample with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5062
The low-intensity sweetener segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to their increased usage in food & beverage products and low levels of calories and carbohydrates. However, high-intensity sweetener segment held the largest contributor in 2017, contributing more than one-third share of the global market revenue, owing to the unique characteristic of being multiple times sweeter than sugar. The high fructose syrup segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.
Based on application, the global alternative sweeteners market is segmented into food, beverage, and others. In 2017, the food segment held the largest market share, contributing about half of the total revenue. This segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% through 2025. The beverage segment is expected to manifest gradual growth rate during the forecast period.
In 2017, Asia-Pacific region contributed the largest share, accounting for about 48% of the total market, owing to the presence of large number of suppliers and manufacturers, high economic growth rate, and change in food preferences. Thus, the region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Torchbearers of the market
The key market players analyzed in the report are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill Incorporated, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Naturex S.A., PureCircle Limited, Archer-Daniels-Midland-Company, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc., and Associated British Foods Plc.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5062
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn