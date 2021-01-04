Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Richard Hoffmann of HFT Fire and Rescue Technologies & Equipment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Hoffmann is a medically retired Correctional Fire Captain, twice patented inventor and Fire Command, Investigation, Prevention, and Hazardous Materials Specialist Instructor.

In 2006, Texas A & M University requested his copyright release to instruct his hose deployment method internationally [www.HoseRoller.net]. A first to handroll 100 ft of 5” LDH and prepare any length for immediate deployment [including the world’s first functional www.HoseCabinet.com] that transitions into an 8:1 Mechanical Advantage http://RescueWinch.com

In 2008 perfected his www.FireBusterPro.com Home Fire Protection System; now he’s a private sector first to copyright Wildland Fire Hydraulics and direct the creation of www.HydraulicsApp.com and invent a mechanical www.HydraulicsSlideRule.com to calculate TOTAL Engine Pressure in seconds.

His research inspired www.HENway.org, a progressive hoselay methodology that allows nozzle flow to increase 25% (50% more “Knock-Down” at 75 GPM) and extend 500’/83% farther and pump water 639’ higher at 1,100’ on a 32% grade to exponentially increase firefighter SAFETY!

Close Up Radio will feature Richard Hoffmann in an interview with Jim Masters on January 5th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.hftfire.com

For a demonstration of Hoffmann’s remarkable technology, watch on YouTube

Lou Ceparano
Close Up Television & Radio
+1 631-850-3314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Richard Hoffmann of HFT Fire and Rescue Technologies & Equipment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

