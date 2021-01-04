Richard Hoffmann of HFT Fire and Rescue Technologies & Equipment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Hoffmann is a medically retired Correctional Fire Captain, twice patented inventor and Fire Command, Investigation, Prevention, and Hazardous Materials Specialist Instructor.

In 2006, Texas A & M University requested his copyright release to instruct his hose deployment method internationally [www.HoseRoller.net]. A first to handroll 100 ft of 5” LDH and prepare any length for immediate deployment [including the world’s first functional www.HoseCabinet.com] that transitions into an 8:1 Mechanical Advantage http://RescueWinch.com

In 2008 perfected his www.FireBusterPro.com Home Fire Protection System; now he’s a private sector first to copyright Wildland Fire Hydraulics and direct the creation of www.HydraulicsApp.com and invent a mechanical www.HydraulicsSlideRule.com to calculate TOTAL Engine Pressure in seconds.

His research inspired www.HENway.org, a progressive hoselay methodology that allows nozzle flow to increase 25% (50% more “Knock-Down” at 75 GPM) and extend 500’/83% farther and pump water 639’ higher at 1,100’ on a 32% grade to exponentially increase firefighter SAFETY!

