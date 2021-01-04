Sail Away: A Look into the Curious World of Catboats

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boats have long since been used as symbols for journeys, a notable example of which is in Emily Dickinson’s famous poem “There Is No Frigate like a Book.” While this poem and many other literary works may liken storytelling to traveling by boat, William W. Fortenbaugh’s From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G tells the story of Ghost, a unique catboat that had garnered multiple awards from various competitions. This book delves into Ghost’s rich history and colorful journey as a race boat.

Catboats are single-sail, centerboard boats that have a single mast in the bow, and they get their interesting name from the lore that sailors had to chase away the cats trying to take the dead fish from this particular type of boat. Ghost, a twenty-eight-foot masterpiece of exquisite woodwork, is part of a class of boats used only in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey, and the intricate process of its construction is thoroughly detailed in this book. Sailing enthusiasts and history buffs will surely enjoy that discussion.

The book comes with photos and explanatory notes, allowing the readers to get a glimpse of the majestic nautical beauty that is now kept at the New Jersey Maritime Museum.

William Fortenbaugh is a professor emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, and his love for sailing started at the age of eight. He has raced many boats, but it is the Barnegat Bay A Cat that holds a special place in his heart. This passion has led him to collaborating with builders from David Bealon and Sons, Ghost’s crew, and photographers, among many others, to piece together Ghost’s story.


