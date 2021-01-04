Professor Emeritus of Classics Captures an A Cat’s Journey
A boat’s riveting story back to the baysCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A class of racing boats, named the “A Cats,” almost sank from the national memory following the Great Depression during the 1930s. And when everybody almost thought that it was not going to recover anymore, fortunately, David Beaton and Sons worked on turning the tides back in favor of its legacy. In 1923, they began building the Wasp, a new A Cat. But while it was not their most spectacular attempt at reliving the glory days of A Cats, their second try with a new A Cat, named Ghost, was an immediate success. It was made popular after winning seven consecutive Bay championships, but it was more celebrated for how beautifully built it was.
The idea to put the story into writing was from William Fortenbaugh, a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University. Fortenbaugh’s enthusiasm with boats and sailing began when he was still 8. With his experience racing A Cat boats back in his time, he knew what it meant for Ghost to be back to the limelight.
Through the help of Ghost’s crew, builders at Beaton’s, and Fortenbaugh’s friends, From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost BH G was able to capture a detailed account of the A Cat’s journey back to the bays. For those who are extremely into boats, the book is filled with jargon that might be interesting to come across with.
The book sails us through the journey of Ghost, from every important detail of its construction, down to every ups and downs it has had through its racing career. But more than its racing accomplishments, it also highlights the work of its admirable crew. The book is filled with more than 140 photos and drawings, blueprints, maps, and other fascinating details about the boat and competitive racing.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter