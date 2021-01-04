ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Arranges Equity Investment for Various Multifamily Properties
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged an equity investment of $5,000,000 for various multifamily properties.
ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company led by Zev Pollak, the founder and president. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, ZP Realty Capital LLC has a history of negotiating favorable financing for properties in New York and is quickly expanding to serve clients in other areas.
Through the new equity investment, the investors gained an average return of 15% IRR annually while collecting 8% preferred rate of return.
The investment was arranged by Israel Lieberman, the senior executive loan officer of ZP Realty Capital.
“Israel Lieberman continues to provide his clients with all aspects of services in the ever-changing real estate market,” says Zev Pollak.
“The ability to analyze and select the right deals has the investors seeking additional investment opportunity from our company. Israel has gained the trust of his clients with his many years of experience and high integrity.”
