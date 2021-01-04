Supplier sets massive £100,000 fundraising goal with Cancer Research UK
Construction, mechanical and electrical supplier, DP Building Systems, based in Perry Barr, Birmingham, is hoping to raise £100,00 for charity, via a new partnership.
The business hopes to raise the funds over the next two years for Cancer Research UK.
The charity is estimating a £160million drop in income this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. For every DP Building Systems product purchased, a donation will go directly towards helping to reduce this shortfall.
To commemorate the partnership, DP Building Systems are launching two products in support of Cancer Research UK, including a universal five-in-one fast charging cable in the charity's brand colours.
“Our products have been designed to raise much needed donations whilst adding value to everyone’s day-to-day lives, not just a throw away product – we have designed to charge phones, tablet or USB device in the Cancer Research UK colours to show your support."
Caro Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, commented: “Cancer Research UK is absolutely delighted to be launching our partnership with DP Building Systems.
"We are excited that DP Building Systems has designed a unique 5-in-1 charging cable that will help to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK. DP Building Systems’ support is invaluable and will help us continue our life-saving work to make progress for people affected by cancer, who have never needed us more. We look forward to an exciting time ahead working together.”
